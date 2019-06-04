Elton John Considered Justin Timberlake to Star in 'Rocketman'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Before Taron Egerton was selected to play Elton John in "Rocketman," Justin Timberlake was once considered for the role.

Timberlake famously starred as John in the latter’s 2001 music video for “This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore” and John’s husband David Furnish says JT was considered for the lead role in “Rocketman”.

“But we never formerly approached Justin because we weren’t ever at a stage where it was the right time to approach him,” John’s husband and Rocketman producer David Furnish tells The Hollywood Reporter. “But he did an amazing job in the video. He put on a prosthetic nose, and it turned out to have been some really interesting acting work as well.”

Video of &#039;Rocketman&#039;: Elton John Considered Justin Timberlake For the Lead Role | THR News

Egerton was not the original choice to portray the “Tiny Dancer” singer in “Rocketman” either. The role first went to Tom Hardy. “Taron Egerton came onboard this film because somebody else dropped out,” John said at the film’s Cannes after-party. He said Egerton’s “performance in this film is scary brilliant… when I watch the movie, I don’t see an actor, I see myself.”