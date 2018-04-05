Justin Timberlake Helps Detroit-Area Fan Announce Pregnancy

We can’t stop the feeling of excitement for this Detroit-area mom-to-be! Check it out:

Darcell Baxtresser, who has been obsessed with Justin Timberlake since she was just six-years-old, was shocked when the superstar singer stopped his Detroit concert to help with her pregnancy announcement!

The 37-year-old brought along a sign to the show at Little Caesars Arena which read "Will you help me announce my pregnancy?"

Though Darcell says she was only expecting the possibility of getting a photo with JT, the "Say Something" singer gave her a pregnancy announcement she could have never imagined!

"The idea came to me a few days before," Darcell tells Radio.com. "But I brought signs to his other concerts before because I’m obsessed. This tour, I noticed how up close and personal he was with everybody. This would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to give it a shot.

"I thought at best a picture, no idea he would stop the show and make a thing out of it. It was awesome."

Darcell says she's still reeling in the epic moment. "I'm really excited that this is happening. It was a lot. I don't know if it’s completely sunk in yet. By the sound of it, he's never done an announcement like that before. I think he'll remember baby Bax for sure."

Although Darcell does not plan on naming baby Bax after JT (as awesome as Justin or JT Baxtresser actually sounds), she says Timberlake is more than welcome to be the Godfather. (Well, of COURSE he is!)