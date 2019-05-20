Join WOMC For The Walk For Miracles Event At The Detroit Zoo

Would you like to part of helping thousands of children this year get the medical and emotional support they need to heal? Break out your walking shoes and join Beaumont Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, for the Walk for Miracles at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, June 15.

Bring your family, friends and co-workers to enjoy the exciting zoo exhibits, WOMC game area, breakfast and crafts - all while raising funds to help keep our kids healthy.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed as your favorite superhero or fairy tale costume!

The zoo will open for guests at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 8:15 a.m.

The fee is $20 for adults, $5 for ages 2-14 & free for under 2.

Visit beaumont.org/walkformiracles to register