104.3 WOMC's Family Fun Zone At Pioneer Park

August 16, 2018
Features
Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) - Looking for a break from looking at cars during the Woodward Dream Cruise? Bring the kids and stop by the Family Fun Zone at Pioneer Park in Royal Oak!

From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., parents and kids can enjoy a face-painting, petting zoo, clowns, a photo booth and tons more! 

There also will be a Ford SUV display, Free Guernsey Ice Cream, Free Samples of Faygo, Food from Shredderz Food Truck and a DJ. 

The best part is all of it will be free!

Need a break from the heat? Kroger bottled water will be available for a $1 donation to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Stop on by the Family Fun Zone at Pioneer Park during the Wooward Dream Cruise

 

Family Fun Zone
WOMC Family Fun Zone
Woodward Dream Cruise Events