104.3 WOMC's Family Fun Zone At Pioneer Park

(WOMC) - Looking for a break from looking at cars during the Woodward Dream Cruise? Bring the kids and stop by the Family Fun Zone at Pioneer Park in Royal Oak!

From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., parents and kids can enjoy a face-painting, petting zoo, clowns, a photo booth and tons more!

There also will be a Ford SUV display, Free Guernsey Ice Cream, Free Samples of Faygo, Food from Shredderz Food Truck and a DJ.

The best part is all of it will be free!

Need a break from the heat? Kroger bottled water will be available for a $1 donation to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank.

Stop on by the Family Fun Zone at Pioneer Park during the Wooward Dream Cruise