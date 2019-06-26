Johnny Depp Forgot He Knew How to Sing Before Covering Bowie's 'Heroes'

By: Anthony Capobianco

(WAAF) - On the Hollywood Vampires' new album, Rise, one of the stand-out songs that puts actor Johnny Depp in the limelight is the band's cover of "Heroes" by David Bowie. It was also Depp that made the suggestion that they do a cover of it. “It’s always meant a lot to me. It meant a lot to me over the last few years,” says Depp in a new interview.

“I knew Bowie pretty well but I didn’t have an emotional connection to him like that, as much as Johnny did," says Alice Cooper. "Johnny says, ‘Well, you sing it,’ and I said, ‘No, you sing it.’ And he says, ‘I don’t sing.’ I said, ‘You did Sweeney Todd…’ Reminding him that he sings! And he sings it better than I could ever sing it.”

“I’d forgotten. I’d forgotten that I did Sweeney Todd,” says Depp. Even though Cooper reminded him that he had worked on it for two years, Depp responded: “But if you don’t see it, it’s almost like it doesn’t exist, you know?”

Rise from Hollywood Vampires is now available everywhere.