Johnnie Walker Is Making A 'Game Of Thrones' White Walker Scotch Whisky

October 2, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) - Game of Thrones and Johnnie Walker have teamed up to bring you “White Walker,” the latest limited-edition scotch whiskey from the good folks at Johnnie Walker.

According to a press release, “the heart of this new, innovative blend are single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries where whiskies have endured long Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the climate north of the wall. This special blend has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served chilled – the Night King would have it no other way.”

The show’s highly-anticipated eighth, and final, season is expected to premiere in April of 2019.

