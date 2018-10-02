Johnnie Walker Is Making A 'Game Of Thrones' White Walker Scotch Whisky

(104.3 WOMC) - Game of Thrones and Johnnie Walker have teamed up to bring you “White Walker,” the latest limited-edition scotch whiskey from the good folks at Johnnie Walker.

According to a press release, “the heart of this new, innovative blend are single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most northern distilleries where whiskies have endured long Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the climate north of the wall. This special blend has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served chilled – the Night King would have it no other way.”

Winter is here. Face the storm with the newest blend of Johnnie Walker, White Walker, in partnership with @GameofThrones. Best served ice cold from the freezer. pic.twitter.com/6hLBCzpH5L — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) October 1, 2018

The show’s highly-anticipated eighth, and final, season is expected to premiere in April of 2019.