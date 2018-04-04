John Krasinski Stopped By Airport Customs Because He's Married To Emily Blunt!

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) John Krasinski is well aware that he married someone out of his league, so there’s no need to remind him.

The actor stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote his new horror film A Quiet Place.

During the visit, Fallon casually asked the 38-year-old about his wife, fellow actress Emily Blunt. Based on the audience's warm applause, Krasinksi admitted he knew he "married up."

“They don’t have to tell me, the customs agent in London did,” he joked. He had been visiting Blunt regularly in London while she was shooting the remake of Mary Poppins, in which she plays the titular character. But at one point he ran into a bit of a snag in the customs line.

“It was going great, the customs, the whole experience. And then I hit this guy who was about my age,” Krasinski recalled. “He looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me.”

The Office alum said the agent wasn’t impressed by his work history.

“He said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’ And I went, ‘You know, we redid the U.K. version of The Office,'” he shared. “Strike one! He was like, ‘Oh, you took what we did, perfect.'”

But it was when Krasinski revealed he was married to Blunt that things really took a turn for the worse.

“And then he says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ And I was like, ‘My wife,'” said the star. “He says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know man, her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go.'”

Video of London Customs Agent Couldn&#039;t Believe John Krasinski Is Married to Emily Blunt

Krasinski and Blunt star alongside each other in the upcoming thriller A Quiet Place, which hits theaters April 6.