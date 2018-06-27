Joe Jackson, Father and Early Manager of the Jackson Family, Dies at 89

Joe Jackson, father and early manager of the Jacksons, has died at age 89 on Wednesday (June 27) morning after a battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

Jackson had been battling terminal pancreatic cancer and lived out his final days in a hospital.

The Jackson family patriarch was born in 1928 and married wife Katherine in 1949. He went on to have 11 children.

As a manager, Jackson launched the career of son Michael Jackson -- along with Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Tito -- out of Gary, Ind., as the Jackson 5 in the 1960s.

The Jackson 5 signed with Berry Gordy's Motown Records, and in 1970, their first three singles ("I Want You Back," "ABC" and "The Love You Save") all went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.