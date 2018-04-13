Tonya Harding & Adam Rippon to Compete With Other Olympians on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'

From the ice rink to the ball room!



The cast of the special all athlete edition of Dancing with the Stars was just revealed, and it features several of our nation’s most famous figure skaters.



The announcement for the upcoming short season of the popular reality competition was made on ABC’s Good Morning America today (April 13).



2018 Olympic stars Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu will be competing on the show. They’ll be joined by one of the most infamous figure skaters in history, Tonya Harding.



The Olympic power won’t end there. skaters will be joined by two other stars from the PyeongChang games. Snowboarder Jamie Anderson and luger Chris Mazdzer will be competing as well. Meanwhile, retired gold medal winning softball player, Jennie Finch is also competing.



Here’s a look at the complete list of contestants (and their dance partner):

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes begins on April 30 at 8pm ET on ABC.