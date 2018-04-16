Huey Lewis Cancels All of His 2018 Performances Because of Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis & The News have canceled all of their scheduled shows for 2018. The cancelations come after Lewis revealed that he was suffering from hearing loss.

The 67-year-old singer shared in a statement on Friday announcing that he had lost "most" of his hearing before a show in Dallas earlier this year.

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he said in the statement.

The "Power of Love" singer detailed the struggles he faced as doctors worked to diagnose the condition.



Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

"The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve," he wrote.Meniere’s disease affects the inner ear. It can cause vertigo and leads to fluctuating hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic . In most cases, Meniere's disease affects only one ear, but it can lead to permanent hearing loss.

Lewis apologized to fans. He says that he is concentrating on getting better, and he hopes that he'll be able to perform once again.

In a followup tweet this weekend, he thanked everyone for their love and support: