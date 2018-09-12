Joan Jett

SIPA USA Today

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Release "Fresh Start"

By: Scott Shannon

September 12, 2018

"I need a fresh start, let's go back to the top, rewind the tape and reset the clock," sings Joan Jett in her and the Blackhearts newest single, “Fresh Start.”

Related: Joan Jett Rock Doc 'Bad Reputation' Is Coming This September

The track was recorded exclusively for the soundtrack to Bad Reputation, Jett’s upcoming documentary due September 28.  Her first official release since 2013's "Any Weather," the uptempo track focuses on the struggles that come from making music and getting older. 

In other Joan Jett news, be sure to listen to Jett’s entire catalog which is currently available on streaming services for the first time! 

Tags: 
Joan Jett
Bad Reputation
Fresh Start

Recent Podcast Audio
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes