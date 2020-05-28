'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Surprises Detroit Nurses

A group of nurses from Henry Ford Hospital were totally shocked

May 28, 2020
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot

A group of nurses from Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital, wearing Wonder Woman t-shirts, were being interviewed on Good Morning America when the Gal Gadot jumped on their call and gave them some love.

According to nurse Erin Cavanaugh, "Wonder Woman believes in people, she believes in love. She saves people when people can't save themselves. She's the strongest chick I know." She was joined by emergency room technicians Beth Gonzalez and Michelle Poole and respiratory therapist Rena Lailberte.

Gonzalez said that putting on a Wonder Woman shirt makes her "feel a little empowered."

