Will Smith And Kevin Hart To Remake 'Planes Trains and Automobiles'

August 18, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Kevin Hart and Will Smith to remake Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Will Smith Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Hart Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

People always complain when remakes are announced, but I think this one could work:  "Planes, Trains and Automobiles". . . starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart. 

The original came out in 1987, and starred Steve Martin and John Candy as two guys forced to team up on a disastrous road trip to get to their respective homes in time for Thanksgiving. 

Martin was pretty much the straight man, while Candy's character was good natured and well-meaning, but at the same time disaster-prone and a little annoying.  I think we can expect Kevin Hart in the John Candy role. 

Tags: 
Planes Trains and Automobiles
Will Smith
Kevin Hart
Remake
80's Classic
John Candy
steve martin