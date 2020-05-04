Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Zoom Meeting

During a recent Zoom meeting with the Seattle Seahawks offense, Coach Pete Carroll was introducing their newest player Greg Olsen. However, once he was done with the introduction and the Olsen was set to come into the meeting, it was comedian Will Ferrell instead! This has been something Ferrell has been doing recently, as he has crashed Zoom meetings of a group of friends, and other companies that are doing Zoom meetings during this quarantine time.

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here...



Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. ---- pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020