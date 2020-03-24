Why You Might Want To Put Sunscreen On When You Work From Home

Just because you’re not going outside much doesn’t mean you shouldn’t apply sunscreen.

Dr. Diane Madfes says that digital screens can take their toll on the skin, and that when we’re working from home we tend to take fewer breaks compared to when we’re working in the office. Madfes says, “Extended exposure over time to blue light from devices (i.e. computer screens and phones) can increase the production of reactive oxygen species known as free radicals. Oxidative stress on the skin plays a major role in the aging process.”

To curb this issue, you should apply a moisturizer SPF to your skin after washing it, and also apply antioxidants to prevent unwanted lines and wrinkles. Also, if you’re going to be working late you should re-apply the SPF after eight hours.