When Will Cedar Point Reopen? Ohio Governor Weighs in

"We're not there yet"

May 26, 2020
Cedar Point

Cedar Point

You might have to put off that trip to Cedar Point for longer than anticipated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press Sunday. He said he doesn't know when the amusement park will be able to reopen.

"We are certainly not there yet,” he said.

Ohio is currently in the process of reopening. 

"We’ve got to see how this reopening is going," Gov. DeWine said. "Reports I get back, it’s going pretty well. Restaurants are doing what they need to do keeping the space and so, retailers are doing the same thing. But we’re not there yet as far as mass gatherings of people.”

Discussion about Cedar Point is about 15:45 into Broadcast.

Cedar Point President Richard Zimmerman said he’s hopeful the park will be able to reopen this year. And when it does, there will be new safety protocols in place for park workers and guests.

 

 

