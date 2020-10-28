What You Didn't Know About Chocolate

In honor of National Chocolate Day, we're celebrating with some fun facts about the favorite confectionary.

* It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.

* Each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.

* Research to date supports that chocolate can be enjoyed as part of a balanced, heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

* The average serving of milk chocolate has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of decaf coffee.

* Because cacao trees are so delicate, farmers lose, on average, 30 percent of their crop each year.

* Studies have demonstrated that one of the major saturated fats in chocolate does not raise cholesterol like other hard fats–meaning chocolate can be enjoyed in moderation.

* Chocolate comes from a fruit tree; it’s made from a seed.

* Theobroma Cacao is the tree that produces cocoa beans, and it means “food of the gods.” Carolus Linnaeus, the father of plant taxonomy, named it.