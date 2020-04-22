Wahlburgers provides iPads for Covid-19 patients at Beaumont

A Metro Detroit restauranteur is helping hospital patients figthing Covid 19 stay in touch with families members at home.

Nino Cutraro owns the Wahlburger restaurants with Mark Wahlberg. The pair donated 1,000 iPads to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for patients to use.

They also feed more than 300 healthcare workers at Beaumont hospital every week.

Cutraro also owns Bella Pieta, a restaurant in Birmingham, which is now offering carry-out meals each evening.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Cutraro about the volunteer effort.