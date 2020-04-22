Wahlburgers provides iPads for Covid-19 patients at Beaumont

Also provides free meals for healthcare workers

April 22, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features

A Metro Detroit restauranteur is helping hospital patients figthing Covid 19 stay in touch with families members at home.

Nino Cutraro owns the Wahlburger restaurants with Mark Wahlberg. The pair donated 1,000 iPads to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for patients to use.

They also feed more than 300 healthcare workers at Beaumont hospital every week. 

Cutraro also owns Bella Pieta, a restaurant in Birmingham, which is now offering carry-out meals each evening.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Cutraro about the volunteer effort.

Tags: 
JJ & JoAnne
Wahlburgers
Beaumont Hospital