Video: Watch as Cougar Stalks Hiker

Talk about a close encounter!

Twenty-six-year-old Kyle Burgess was on a run Saturday up Slate Canyon in Provo, Utah. When he saw four cougar cubs on the trail, he got our his cell phone and started recording. But mom wasn't far behind, and what ensued was a heart stopping encounter caught on video.

Video of Cougar Attack in Utah | Mountain Lion Stalks Me For 6 Minutes!

During the encounter, Burgess yells at the hissing and growling cougar. "Dude, you're scary! You're a (bleep) scary kitty cat." A couple times, the cougar lunged at Burgess.

Burgess ultimately threw a rock at the cougar and came away unharmed!