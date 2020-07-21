Video: Hikers Have Close Encounter with Black Bear

Some women hiking in Mexico got a surprise they'll never forget.

A black bear paid them a visit, getting up close and personal, even sniffing one woman's hair.

The now Viral video shows a black bear approaching hikers in Mexico. The women remained very still, even as the bear went up on its hind legs, and touched one of the women. But would you believe one of the women even snapped a selfie with the bear before it eventually walked away!