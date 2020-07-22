Update: Family Thanks Sterling Heights Police Officer for Saving Baby's Life
Invited him to baby's first birthday party
July 22, 2020
A local family brought their baby girl to the Sterling Heights Police Department Tuesday to thank the officer that saved the infant's life.
The then 3-week-old girl was choking on July 12 when Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the scene. The whole thing was caught on dashcam video.
Sterling Heights Officer Saves Choking 3-Week-Old Baby [VIDEO> https://t.co/Sx0w2relHY— WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) July 14, 2020
The family visited Officer Maciejewski on Tuesday to thank him. They also invited him to the baby’s first birthday party next year.
JJ & JoAnne talked to Officer Maciejewski last week about his life-saving actions.