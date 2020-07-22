Update: Family Thanks Sterling Heights Police Officer for Saving Baby's Life

Invited him to baby's first birthday party

July 22, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Sterling Heights Police Officer Saves Baby
Features
Local News
News

A local family brought their baby girl to the Sterling Heights Police Department Tuesday to thank the officer that saved the infant's life. 

The then 3-week-old girl was choking on July 12 when Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the scene. The whole thing was caught on dashcam video. 

The family visited Officer Maciejewski on Tuesday to thank him. They also invited him to the baby’s first birthday party next year. 

JJ & JoAnne talked to Officer Maciejewski last week about his life-saving actions.

 

 

JJ & JoAnne
Sterling Heights Police Dept.