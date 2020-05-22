Update: Arrest in Scarlet's Park Vandalism

A man has confessed to vandalizing Scarlet's Park in Commerce Township.

We told you earlier about how someone used bolt cutters to damage some of the equipment.

An arrest was made after a tip to Crime Stoppers, which had offered a $1000 reward in the case.

Retired WOMC morning show co-host Stephen Clark and his wife Larenne have been working on the project for years. First, raising money, and then getting the playground built.

It's named after their granddaughter Scarlet, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The all-inclusive playground allows kids of all abilities to play together.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Stephen Clark Friday morning about the arrest.