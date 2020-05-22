Update: Arrest in Scarlet's Park Vandalism

Man confesses to vandalizing park

May 22, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Scarlet's Playground

Photo Credit: Stephen Clark

Categories: 
Features
Local News
News

A man has confessed to vandalizing Scarlet's Park in Commerce Township.

We told you earlier about how someone used bolt cutters to damage some of the equipment.

An arrest was made after a tip to Crime Stoppers, which had offered a $1000 reward in the case.

Retired WOMC morning show co-host Stephen Clark and his wife Larenne have been working on the project for years. First, raising money, and then getting the playground built.

It's named after their granddaughter Scarlet, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The all-inclusive playground allows kids of all abilities to play together.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Stephen Clark Friday morning about the arrest.

 

 

 

Tags: 
JJ & JoAnne
Scarlet's Park

Recent Podcast Audio
Home Depot Hiring 550 Employees WOMCFM: On-Demand
BREAKING NEWS: Kwame Kilpatrick To Be Released EARLY From Prison WOMCFM: On-Demand
UPDATE Scarlet's Playground Vandals Caught WOMCFM: On-Demand
Rick Hampson of Big Brothers Big Sisters Detroit Offering Virtual Mentorships WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tony Michaels of the Parade Company Updates On Detroit Fireworks and Woodward Dream Cruise WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen Clark Updates On Scarlet's Playground Being Vandalized WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes