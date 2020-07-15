Tyra Banks is New Host of Dancing with the Stars

Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing with the Stars

Just a day after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced they're out at Dancing with the Stars, Tyra Banks named new host.

Besides hosting duties, Banks will also be a new executive producer as the show heads in a "new creative direction." 

""I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances...it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," said Banks. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

