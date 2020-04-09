Tyler Perry Pays For Groceries at 73 Stores During Senior Hours

Picked up the tab in Atlanta Kroger & Winn-Dixie supermarkets

April 9, 2020
Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry made an incredible contribution to senior citizens feeling food-insecure. He paid for groceries at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and in New Orleans another 29 Winn-Dixie super markets during the senior hour offered before the stores open to everyone.

Perry reportedly signed the store receipts as simply “Atlanta Angel.” The Winn-Dixie company tweeted “Thank you to our friend @TylerPerry for paying it forward by purchasing groceries for elderly and high-risk customers. Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity.”

