Tyler Perry Pays For Groceries at 73 Stores During Senior Hours

Tyler Perry made an incredible contribution to senior citizens feeling food-insecure. He paid for groceries at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and in New Orleans another 29 Winn-Dixie super markets during the senior hour offered before the stores open to everyone.

Perry reportedly signed the store receipts as simply “Atlanta Angel.” The Winn-Dixie company tweeted “Thank you to our friend @TylerPerry for paying it forward by purchasing groceries for elderly and high-risk customers. Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity.”

-- @tylerperry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta. You can see how much this means by the look on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity! -- pic.twitter.com/L57nfNqm3g — Kroger (@kroger) April 8, 2020