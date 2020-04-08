Twitter CEO @Jack Pledges $1 Billion To Coronavirus Relief

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting a massive $1 billion toward coronavirus relief, he announced on Tuesday. Dorsey said he’s moving $1 billion of his equity in Square, the mobile payments company he’s also the CEO of, to an LLC called Start Small, which will provide funding to global COVID-19 relief efforts. “After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI,” Dorsey added. Dorsey, who said the $1 billion is about 28% of his wealth, also shared a sheet that he said will keep track of the donations. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently said he’d give $100 million to aid food banks in the pandemic. But Dorsey’s donation, Recode wrote, is “the country’s most significant private gift to tackling the coronavirus and its consequences.”

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020