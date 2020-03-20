TV Medical Dramas Are Donating Their Medical Supplies To Hospitals

TV medical dramas like Fox’s “The Resident” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Station 19” are donating the medical supplies they use for their respective productions to hospitals and fire stations in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner Krista Vernoff said. “They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.” “Station 19” donated some of their N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department after the “Grey’s” spinoff learned that the department was out and recycling the masks that they had. The show has also donated some N95 masks to a firehouse in Los Feliz, California. A spokesperson for “The Good Doctor” says the ABC show, starring Freddie Highmore, plans to give masks and other medical supplies to facilities in Vancouver, Canada. Meanwhile, the Matt Czuchry-led “The Resident,” which films in Atlanta, has donated items like masks, gloves and gowns to Grady Memorial Hospital.