TV Anchor Caught With Naked Woman

Oops... The naked woman wasn't his girlfriend!

April 30, 2020
A Spanish news anchor delivered a report from home with a naked woman in the background.
ABC News correspondent Will Reeve was caught without pants while reporting from home for GMA this week, but that was nothing compared to what happened to one Spanish TV reporter.

Alfonso Merlos was broadcasting from his home when viewers caught a glimpse of a naked woman walking by in the background. Viewers were also quick to notice that the mystery woman was not his girlfriend, Big Brother contestant Marta Lopez. Merlos explained that he and Lopez were on a break for a few days when he shacked up with the other woman, who happens to be a fellow journalist named Alexia Rivas.

