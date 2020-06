Karen Sayles has sewn cloes to 700 masks since mid-March. Each morning about 7 a.m., she hangs more than a dozen on a tree outside her Royal Oak home, and they're always gone by mid-morning.

People have donated fabric to her to help with the cause.

Karen says it's her way of doing something to help others during the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Karen Sayles

JJ & JoAnne talked to Karen about the effort Thursday morning