The latest generation of flying cars has taken flight in Slovakia. The company is called Klein Vision founded by Stefan Klein. He's an automotive research and development expert and a professor at the Slovak University of Technology.

Like most of us, Klein dreamed of day when cars could fly. (Thank you George Jetson) For the past 2 decades he has been developing the technology that would make it a reality.

Last week, his flying prototype AirCar made it's maiden flight. Take a look: