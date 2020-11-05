Thank You George Jetson
November 5, 2020
The latest generation of flying cars has taken flight in Slovakia. The company is called Klein Vision founded by Stefan Klein. He's an automotive research and development expert and a professor at the Slovak University of Technology.
Like most of us, Klein dreamed of day when cars could fly. (Thank you George Jetson) For the past 2 decades he has been developing the technology that would make it a reality.
Last week, his flying prototype AirCar made it's maiden flight. Take a look: