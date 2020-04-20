The Return Of The Full-Service Gas Station During Coronavirus Crisis

Three Metro Detroit gas stations are going the extra mile to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They'll pump your gas for you, and sanitize your credit/debit card before handing it back to you.

Here are the locations offering the service for no extra charge.

**Great Lakes Gas & Mart (Sunoco)

3850 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion

Full service hours Mon-Thurs 10am-1pm

(also offering Happy Hour Propane fill ($10 for a 20lb tank)

Mon- Fri 1pm-4pm

**Brandon Gas & Mart (Mobil)

1152 Ortonville Rd, Ortonville

Full service hours Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

**Airport Gas & Mart (Sunoco)

5990 Williams Lk Rd, Waterford

Full service hours Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

JJ & JoAnne talked with Sabrina Perdue, the manager of the Great Lakes Gas & Mart Monday morning.