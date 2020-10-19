The Hit Songs Artists Hated Performing

They're some of their biggest hits, but a recent list posted by Loudwire names the songs famous artists hated to perform.

Slash from Guns N' Roses said he used to loathe playing "Sweet Child O' Mine", but he's grown to appreciate it since so many people love the #1 hit.

Other artists who complained about performing some of their favorites include:

Brian May from Queen- "Don't Stop Me Now"

Beastie Boys- "Fight for Your Right (to Party)"

Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin- "Stairway to Heaven"

James Hetfield from Metallica- "Escape"

Kurt Cobain from Nirvana- "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

Jani Lane from Warrant- "Cherry Pie"