The 2020 Finalists are in for National Toy Hall of Fame
Voting open now
The 2020 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.
“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of playthings – from simple sidewalk chalk that has its roots in ancient times, to Baby Nancy, which proved a turning point in the representation of race in dolls, to the more-recent, highly innovative Tamagotchi,” said Christopher Bensch, The Strong National Hall of Fame vice president for collections. “Whether old or new, or simple or high-tech, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”
Three of the inductees will be chosen by a panel of judges, while three will be chosen by the public via the “Player’s Choice” ballot at toyhalloffame.org. Voting is open Sept. 9-16.