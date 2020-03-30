Texas man models 2020 quarantine fashions in hilarious video on Twitter

Some people are bored while self-isolating, and others are creating content to amuse them. Elias Aragaw is in the latter category, and was bored after Texas officials announced a strict shelter-in-place guideline for Dallas County residents. The 31-year-old decided to stage a fashion show featuring quarantine-inspired outfits on Twitter.

He posted his video and it quickly went viral. It features him wearing various casual outfits with a funny voiceover describing each outfit and its intended uses.