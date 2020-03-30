Texas man models 2020 quarantine fashions in hilarious video on Twitter
March 30, 2020
Some people are bored while self-isolating, and others are creating content to amuse them. Elias Aragaw is in the latter category, and was bored after Texas officials announced a strict shelter-in-place guideline for Dallas County residents. The 31-year-old decided to stage a fashion show featuring quarantine-inspired outfits on Twitter.
He posted his video and it quickly went viral. It features him wearing various casual outfits with a funny voiceover describing each outfit and its intended uses.
Quarantine Showcase for my outfits I’ll be rocking at home for lockdown 2020 pic.twitter.com/eaby8kAU4J— BigFunkWhatDeKallHim (@TheFunkIsReal) March 23, 2020