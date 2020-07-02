Teen Creates Elaborate COVID-19 Duct Tape Dress for Scholarship Contest

400 hours and almost $200... that's how much Peyton Manker put into creating a COVID-themed duct tape dress for a scholarship contest put on by "Duck Tape, The Original Duct Tape Brand."

The contest is called Stuck at Prom. It challenges teens to make a dress or tuxedo out of their duct tape. The designer that gets the most votes in each category will be awarded $10,000. Runners-up get $500 each.

Peyton's intricate design includes the dress, a facemask, shoes, a purse and bouquet, all related to the coronavirus. To check out all the contestants and vote, click here

JJ & JoAnne talked to Peyton Friday morning about her creations.

Photo Credit: Peyton Manker

Photo Credit: Peyton Manker

Photo Credit: Peyton Manker