Stevie Nicks Sells 80% Of Songwriting Catalog For $100 Million

Stevie Nicks has sold out to the tune of $100-million.

She's unloaded 80-percent of her publishing to publishing and management company Primary Wave. The deal includes both solo and Fleetwood Mac songs such as “Landslide,” “Edge of Seventeen” and “Dreams.”

The company also has access to use her name and likeness, and this is just the beginning because she's also partnered with them to sign new songwriters.

This isn't Primary Wave first rodeo -- the company also has publishing deals in place with Disturbed, the estate of Ray Charles, and Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton, which amounts to a portion of 15 songs, two of which are "Sweet Emotion" and "Janie's Got a Gun."