Steve Miller/Jesse Colin Young "Get Together"

Steve Miller has joined forces with ‘60s favorite Jesse Colin Young to re-record an updated version of the Youngbloods’ 1969 Top 5 signature hit, “Get Together.” The song was redone in conjunction with SongAid and WhyHunger, with all proceeds going to help fight the global hunger crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each time a fan listens to a SongAid song, the streaming proceeds will go to WhyHunger’s Rapid Response Fund. The new version of “Get Together” featuring Miller on electric guitar and background vocals will be available on all digital music and streaming services on June 19th. Young said: “‘Get Together’ is a song that heals, and it seems we are in great need of healing. It was a joy to record with Steve Miller and feel his enthusiasm for the project. While ‘Get Together’ is food for the soul, there are so many of us, especially in this time, that are in need of food for the body. We chose WhyHunger as the beneficiary of all the proceeds so our communities can be fed. For those that can, please join us in helping to feed our neighbors by donating to this wonderful organization.”

Video of SongAid // Jesse Colin Young - &quot;Get Together&quot; feat. Steve Miller