Sterling Heights Police Officer Saves Infant's Life

A Sterling Heights police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a three-week baby.

The police department released video of the incident, showing the family in tears as their baby choked. Calmly, the officer took charge of the incident that happened at 10:45 p.m. last Thursday in the 36000 block of Waltham Drive. He smacked the baby on the back until she started breathing again.

Sterling Heights Officer Saves Choking 3-Week-Old Baby [VIDEO> https://t.co/Sx0w2relHY — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) July 14, 2020

"The baby's crying," Officer Cameron Maciejewski said into his mic as the baby took a gasp of air. "She's breathing ... She's OK. She's got a pulse and she's breathing."

As the child's mother cried, collapsing on the lawn when the baby drew a breath, the officer consoled her. "Everything's going to be OK."

