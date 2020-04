Stars Come Together To Sing Disney's Greatest Songs

The stars on Thursday night's Disney Family Singalong Thursday invited families to join them in singing their favorite Disney hits.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hour-long special included performances from a variety of singers in remote locations, including their own homes.

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbertwith performed a choreographed number as Luminary and Princess Belle with Julianne Hough making a special appearance as Belle pre-Beast

Video of The Disney Family Singalong (ABC) Derek Hough's 'Be Our Guest' Performance

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban

Video of Josh Groban Performs 'You've Got A Friend In Me' - The Disney Family Singalong

“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – the members of Little Big Town performed from their own kitchens, but the scene stealers were the band member’s kids – Penelope, Elijah, Daisy and Dolly

Video of Little Big Town Performs 'A Spoonful of Sugar' - The Disney Family Singalong

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana - Auliʻi Cravalho

Video of Auli'i Cravalho - How Far I'll Go (Sing-Along) (From "Moana")

“When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio – Beyonce was a surprise guest on the show

“Let It Go” from Frozen - Amber Riley

Video of Amber Riley - Let it go (FROZEN cover)

“I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book – Darren Criss

Video of DARREN CRISS - I Wanna Be Like You [Disney Family Sing Along Live>

“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin­ – James Monroe Iglehart was joined by the Broadway company of Aladdin

Video of Friend Like Me (from "Aladdin" Original Broadway Cast Recording) [Official Audio>

“I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande

Video of Ariana Grande Performs 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' - The Disney Family Singalong

“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

Video of Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken Perform 'Gaston' - The Disney Family Singalong

“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond

Video of Mulan- I'll make a man out of you

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera

Video of Christina Aguilera - Can You Feel The Love Tonight (The Lion King) (Audio)

“Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher

Video of “Under the Sea” cover by Jordan Fisher (audio)

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahantas – Tori Kelly

Video of Tori Kelly - Colors Of The Wind (Official Video)

“It’s a Small World” a Disney classic – John Stamos and family

Video of John Stamos ‘It’s a Small World’ family sing-along doesn’t go as planned

“The Bare Necessities” from Jungle Book – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett was showered with snowy confetti by his daughters Willa Gray and Ada James

“We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical – the cast of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and Zac Efron

Video of We're All in This Together (from "High School Musical") - Disney Family Sing Along

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella - Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé