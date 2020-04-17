Stars Come Together To Sing Disney's Greatest Songs

It was a great night of family sing-a-long fun!

April 17, 2020
Josh Gad and Luke Evans participate in Disney's Family Singalong

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The stars on Thursday night's Disney Family Singalong Thursday invited families to join them in singing their favorite Disney hits.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hour-long special included performances from a variety of singers in remote locations, including their own homes.

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbertwith performed a choreographed number as Luminary and Princess Belle with Julianne Hough making a special appearance as Belle pre-Beast

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban

“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – the members of Little Big Town performed from their own kitchens, but the scene stealers were the band member’s kids – Penelope, Elijah, Daisy and Dolly

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana - Auliʻi Cravalho

“When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio – Beyonce was a surprise guest on the show

“Let It Go” from Frozen - Amber Riley

“I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book – Darren Criss

“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin­ – James Monroe Iglehart was joined by the Broadway company of Aladdin

“I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande

“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond

 “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera

“Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahantas – Tori Kelly

 “It’s a Small World” a Disney classic – John Stamos and family

“The Bare Necessities” from Jungle Book – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett was showered with snowy confetti by his daughters Willa Gray and Ada James

“We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical – the cast of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and Zac Efron

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella - Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

