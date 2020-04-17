Stars Come Together To Sing Disney's Greatest Songs
It was a great night of family sing-a-long fun!
The stars on Thursday night's Disney Family Singalong Thursday invited families to join them in singing their favorite Disney hits.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hour-long special included performances from a variety of singers in remote locations, including their own homes.
“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast - Derek Hough and Hayley Erbertwith performed a choreographed number as Luminary and Princess Belle with Julianne Hough making a special appearance as Belle pre-Beast
“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban
“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – the members of Little Big Town performed from their own kitchens, but the scene stealers were the band member’s kids – Penelope, Elijah, Daisy and Dolly
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana - Auliʻi Cravalho
“When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio – Beyonce was a surprise guest on the show
TONE-✔️— I rarely listen to bad vocal arrangements (@NielsenCurrent) April 17, 2020
PHRASING-✔️
ELEGANCE-✔
ENUNCIATION-✔️
INTONATION-✔️
CLEAN RUNS- ✔️
PERFECTION!!!!#DisneyFamilySingalong
pic.twitter.com/4SkDmYrhZd
“Let It Go” from Frozen - Amber Riley
“I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book – Darren Criss
“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – James Monroe Iglehart was joined by the Broadway company of Aladdin
“I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande
“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera
“Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher
“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahantas – Tori Kelly
“It’s a Small World” a Disney classic – John Stamos and family
“The Bare Necessities” from Jungle Book – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner
“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett was showered with snowy confetti by his daughters Willa Gray and Ada James
“We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical – the cast of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and Zac Efron
“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella - Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
Demi e Michael Bublé cantando“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” per #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/GNmNcWfRLt— Demi Lovato Italia (@WaitinForDemiIt) April 17, 2020