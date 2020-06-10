WATCH: Girl Tries to Rescue a Squirrel in a Pool, But It Doesn't Go As Planned

The Squirrel Just Wanted To Go For A Swim

June 10, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Squirrel Swimming Doesn't Need Saving
Categories: 
Entertainment
Shows
Strange

A mom filmed her daughter using a chair to rescue a squirrel that was swimming inside their kiddie pool.  But it backfires when the squirrel scurries up the chair and bounces off the girl's chest and face.

She freaks out, drops the chair, and takes off running . . . and the squirrel lands BACK in the water.   According to the post her arm was scratched, but she DID end up rescuing the squirrel.

Tags: 
Squirrel
Viral video
Pool