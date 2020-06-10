WATCH: Girl Tries to Rescue a Squirrel in a Pool, But It Doesn't Go As Planned
The Squirrel Just Wanted To Go For A Swim
June 10, 2020
A mom filmed her daughter using a chair to rescue a squirrel that was swimming inside their kiddie pool. But it backfires when the squirrel scurries up the chair and bounces off the girl's chest and face.
She freaks out, drops the chair, and takes off running . . . and the squirrel lands BACK in the water. According to the post her arm was scratched, but she DID end up rescuing the squirrel.