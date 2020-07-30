WATCH: Squirrel Caught Stealing Pizza After Contactless Delivery

A New Jersey resident’s security camera captured footage of a thief stealing pizza that had been left on the front porch. The thief was a squirrel.

A mother from Montclair, New Jersey said she ordered in because she wanted to take a break from cooking. She ordered a pizza, which was delivered using the contactless method due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After the food was left on her porch, the mother, unfortunately, discovered that a squirrel had beaten her to the food.

In the footage, the squirrel can be seen lifting up one of the pizza boxes and working out what appears to be two slices of pizza. While the family did have to throw out the pizza, they were at least reportedly able to get a refund from Grubhub, who apparently didn’t ask any questions.



