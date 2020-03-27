With No Live Sports, Sportscasters Are Doing Play-By-Play Of Their Daily Lives
The videos are hysterical!
Check out the following tweets to get a good laugh!
#PlayByPlayofAnythingAtAll leftovers from last night: "Asparagus and Potatoes."— Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 22, 2020
Stay strong and stay safe, guys! Thanks for the submissions at PBPofAAA@gmail.com... YouTube channel to house these lives as well. ("PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll.")#FlattenTheCurve #KillSomeTime pic.twitter.com/KVfRzuMzxu
Want play-by-play? Here’s some for ya!! --. Millie is OK after hard contact. pic.twitter.com/zBgEwzkiTk— Bagman (@TheMikeBagley) March 18, 2020
Football. Live. Well, a football.#TootingCommon #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/Nvs92Etkz0— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Last one for a while. I call this one: "Taquito."#PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll pic.twitter.com/92RzdLCPqo— Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 19, 2020
And now, without any further delay: "Cabinet of Soup." #PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll #slowlygoingcrazy #baseballsoonplease pic.twitter.com/yoXNYdUTR9— Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 20, 2020