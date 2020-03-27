With No Live Sports, Sportscasters Are Doing Play-By-Play Of Their Daily Lives

The videos are hysterical!

March 27, 2020
With live sports cancelled, sportscasters ae now turning to doing play by play of their daily lives... and the videos are hysterical! 

Check out the following tweets to get a good laugh!

 

 

