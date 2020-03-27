With No Live Sports, Sportscasters Are Doing Play-By-Play Of Their Daily Lives

With live sports cancelled, sportscasters ae now turning to doing play by play of their daily lives... and the videos are hysterical!

Check out the following tweets to get a good laugh!

#PlayByPlayofAnythingAtAll leftovers from last night: "Asparagus and Potatoes."

Stay strong and stay safe, guys! Thanks for the submissions at PBPofAAA@gmail.com... YouTube channel to house these lives as well. ("PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll.")#FlattenTheCurve #KillSomeTime pic.twitter.com/KVfRzuMzxu — Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 22, 2020

Want play-by-play? Here’s some for ya!! --. Millie is OK after hard contact. pic.twitter.com/zBgEwzkiTk — Bagman (@TheMikeBagley) March 18, 2020