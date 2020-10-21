Small Town Michigan Singer Wows Judges on 'The Voice'

A small town Michigan man made a big impression on NBC's "The Voice" premiere Tuesday night.

31-year-old Ryan Gallagher is from Ada, outside of Grand Rapids.

He performed Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s "The Prayer” during “The Voice” Blind Auditions. His powerful opera voice had Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton turning their chairs.

Video of Ryan Gallagher Shines on Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion&#039;s &quot;The Prayer&quot; - Voice Blind Auditions 2020

“You’re voice is so magical,” Clarkson added. “First of all, no one in this competition can touch you,” Clarkson said as she tried to convince Gallagher to pick her as his coach. “You are totally unique. I really don’t want the cowboy to take you away from me because I will cry tonight.”

Gallagher says he’s been performing at weddings, beauty pageants and other events around the world for the last ten years. He shared his personal story during the episode.

“I grew up with four brothers and one sister. My mother is the backbone of our family. She’s had multiple sclerosis for 28 years. She’s going strong, maybe even more strong since she was diagnosed. My mom is a trooper. She gave me the courage to dream big and whatever you do, do it 100%.”

Despite Blake's attempts to win him to his team, Gallagher chose Kelly. We'll keep you posted on his progress.