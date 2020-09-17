WATCH: Sleeping Man Startled Awake By Bear Nudging His Foot

A Massachusetts Man was awakened from his nap by a bear nudging his feet.

Matthew Bete, of Greenfield, was sleeping by his pool on saturday when a bear walked in through an open gate. Footage captured by security cameras show the bear walking around and even taking a sip of water from the pool before approaching Bete. The animal proceeded to stare at the sleeping man before gently nudging his feet – startling him awake.

Surveillance footage shows the bear scurrying away as soon he woke up. As Bete reached for his phone to click a photo of the bear, the animal darted away before eventually fleein. Bete was able to snap one photograph of the bear.