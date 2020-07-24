Shutter Fails: Hysterical Pictures of Unusual Shutters
Shutters can add a nice look to the outside of your house, when they're done right.
But when they're not, they could just end up in Scott Sidler's Instagram feed. Scott is a carpenter and founder of Austin Historical, a company in Orlando, Florida, that builds and restores old windows and doors.
During his work travels, he's come across some interesting shutter displays! He posts them to his Instagram account with #ShudderSunday. Enjoy!
Double feature for this week’s #ShudderSunday! If you’re gonna fail then go big or go home and this apartment complex certainly did. Well done boys, well done! #shutters #fail #fails #funnyfails #notquite #soclose #socloseyetsofar #notevenclose #why #baddesign #shutter
How do you protect a 12 foot wide aluminum garage door? That’s a simple one, you install 10 inch vinyl shutters on the sides of the door. So easy! #shuddersunday #shutters
This beaut is up for auction so you have an opportunity to own a fine #ShudderSunday contender! Thanks @ohmywordemily for this find! #shutters #youdoyou #nicetry #soclose #youdoyouboo #whyohwhy #oldhouses #oldhouse #shutterfail #funnyfails #fails_day #notquite
There’s a lot you can share. Shutters are not one of those things. #shuddersunday #bigmistake
Once again the “under-shutter” makes an appearance on #ShudderSunday but this time it is paired with a different style shutter on one side just to really get my hackles up. There are honest mistakes and then sometimes I think people are just screwing with me to get featured here. #baddesign #fails #fails_day #sobad #notevenclose #failarmy #whyohwhy #wth
Ahhhh the rare “under shutter!” So rare in fact that this is one of only 3 examples still in use today! We are all very fortunate to be able to see this stunning example in its native habitat! #shuddersunday #notagoodidea #baddesign
This one is tough! A beautiful house with a very nice original steel window and a cute shutter design to boot, but... You can’t shutter a corner window this way. Where is the shutter for the other side? How would it close over those big hinges? Why is it too narrow? And why is that paint bubbling so much? All reasons this attempt get a #ShudderSunday honorable mention. Not as bad as it could have been but still no cigar. #soclose #notquite #shutters #shutter
Oh #ShudderSunday you never fail to provide me with content! For those wondering, shutters and awnings should be compatible so that shutters could close if wished. It’s besides the point that these shutters don’t even come close to fitting the windows and they are positioned incorrectly. Shutter or awning, pick a side because in this case they go together like...cherries and gravy! #notathing #shutters #shutter
Those pesky power meters! If only they could move this then they could bolt another vinyl shutter to the siding 5 inches too far away from the window, but I guess this will do. Bonus is it saves money since they used the second shutter on on a corner window across the house! #shuddersunday #shutters #shutter #funnyfails #designfail