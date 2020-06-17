Michigan's Short's Brewing Company Delivers Beer by Seaplane

Short's Brewing Company in in northerm Michigan enlisted the help of a seaplane to make some special deliveries to families on waterfront properties.

Steve Smith, aka Aquabear, took off in his seaplane Saturday morning with Joe Short, owner and founder of Short’s Brewing Co., to deliver six crates of beer to waterfront properties in Antrim County. The Elk Rapids-based brewery offered a limited run of seaplane deliveries online and the slots quickly sold out.

Short said Smith pitched him the idea of using the plane to bolster the brewery’s delivery service, which began in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Short's Owner Joe Short about the delivery service and what new offerings the brewery is working on.