Semi-Truck Full Of Toilet Paper Burns In Texas Highway Crash

The crash caused was a big pain in the butt for drivers

April 2, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Toilet Paper
Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
News
Shows

Authorities in Texas said a truck driver was not injured when his vehicle caught fire on the interstate, but the flames destroyed some precious cargo: a load of toilet paper. The Texas Department of Transportation said the truck crashed about 4 a.m. Wednesday and burst into flames on Interstate 20, near the I-45 interchange in southern Dallas County. The truck driver sad he hit a bump, lost control of the vehicle and struck a highway barrier, causing the truck to overturn. The driver and his dog were not injured. Firefighters were summoned to the scene and extinguished the flames, but officials said the truck’s load of toilet paper burned extensively before firefighters arrived. Clean-up operations were expected to last for several hours.

Tags: 
Toilet Paper
Semi Truck Crash

Recent Podcast Audio
Mom's Restaurant in Trenton is Feeding Medical Professionals and First Responders WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne's Psychologist Sister Dr Jessica Purtan-Harrell Helps You Deal With Anxiety From Self-Isolation WOMCFM: On-Demand
Renee Gray from Planet Fitness Explains Free At Home Work-Ins WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show March 30th 2020 WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chairman of the North American International Auto Show Doug North WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show March 27th 2020 WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes