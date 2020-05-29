Scott Fountain in Belle Isle to Flow Friday to Mark 2020 Detroit Grand Prix

Belle Isle's historic Scott Fountain is set to flow Friday, the day that should have started the 2020 Detroit Grand Prix.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the Detroit Grand Prix, the historic fountain wasn't set to flow until July or August.

With some hard work, the organization has been able to get the fountain flowing on Friday.

"We were determined to keep the tradition of the Fountain flowing for the first time each summer at the Grand Prix alive... Thanks to the hard work of Robert Carpenter and the cooperation of our partners at DTE and the Michigan DRN, we have been able to make it happen," the Grand Prix organization said in a recent press release.

Not only is the organization planning on getting the fountain flowing Friday, but there will be a virtual "Detroit Grand Prix" on social media for charity. Special guests have been invited to post a video narration of two fantasy laps at the Detroit Grand Prix and the videos will be shared via Twitter over the weekend.

According to the press release, "Each time the video posts are tweeted and retweeted using the hashtags #My2Laps at #DetroitGP, the Grand Prix will donate $10 to the Belle Isle Conservancy for improvement projects on Belle Isle with a total contribution of up to $5,000."

Everyone is encouraged to retweet as much as they can in order to maximize donations!

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will also be featuring unique stories, photos and videos throughout the weekend on its social media channels as well as on its official website, www.indycar.com.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Merrill Cain, Director of Public and Community Relations for the Grand Prix, about the revamped weekend plans.