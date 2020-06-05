All-Inclusive "Scarlet's Playground" Opens Today In Commerce Township

The all-inclusive "Scarlet's Playground" is opening today at Dodge Park in Commerce Township.

This playground is designed for children of all abilities to come and play together.

Scarlet's playground has been a labor of love for retired WOMC morning co-host Stephen Clark and his wife Larenne, who's grandaughter Scarlet was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when she was a baby. They came up with the idea to build the playground when they took Scarlet to a park and found that the handicap accesible pieces of equipment weren't part of the main playground, so the kids with disabilities weren't able to play with the other kids.

Their non-profit Scarlet's Smile, raised money for the project, and community and corporate volunteers stepped up to get it built.

Outdoor plagrounds have been closed becuase of the coronavirus, but now that Oakland County has opened them, the park will open Friday morning, after a special dedication ceramony.

This playground was recently vandalized, but it's now fixed and ready for kids of all abilities to begin playing together.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Stephen about the playground opening up.