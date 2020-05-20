Scarlet's Park Vandalized Before Opening: Crime Stoppers Offering Reward

Scarlet's Playground, the inclusive playground that allows kids of all abilities to play together, was vandalized this week.

Vandals broke into the park, which was in the final stages of construction, and used bolt cutters to destroy pieces of equiment and chains intregal to the project.

Retired WOMC morning show host Stephen Clark and his wife Larenne have poured their hearts into Scarlet's Playground, named after their granddaughter Scarlet, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The playground in Dodge Park in Commerce Township is wheelchair accesible and allows children of all abilitiies to play together.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Stephen Wednesday morning about the vandalism.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP