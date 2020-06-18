Royal Oak Restaurant Uses Ghosts to Help Social Distance

June 18, 2020
Photo Credit: Luigi Cutraro

Restaurant Trattoria Da Liugi in Royal Oak recently reopened following the pandemic lockdown – and they’ve put homemade ghosts at various tables to keep customers apart.

Restaurant owner Luigi Cutraro tells JJ & JoAnne that the idea came about after thinking their restaurant would look like a "ghost town" if they removed tables to ensure social distancing! So instead of removing them, they put ghosts at the tables they weren't going to use!

The restaurant even offers Ghost Specials! 

Ghost Specials at Trattoria Da Luigi
Photo Credit: Luigi Cutraro

JJ & JoAnne talked with owner Luigi Cutraro about the ghosts

Ghosts at Trattoria Da Luigi
Photo Credit: Luigi Cutraro
